Vatican Mystery Did Freemasons Murder Pope John Paul I? Fr. Charles Murr with Dr. Taylor Marshall
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
44 views • 02/10/2024

Dr. Taylor Marshall


Streamed live on Feb 8, 2024


Was Pope John Paul I murdered? Was the Catholic liturgy sabotaged to strip it of truth, power and beauty? Was an international plot underfoot to destroy the Vatican’s financial stability? If so, by whom, and to what end? Author and priest Father Charles Murr (author of Murder in the 33rd Degree) shares his insider experience in the workings of the Vatican and discusses the reality of “Infiltration” with Dr. Taylor Marshall.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DjZubfEhOgE

Keywords
murdervaticaninfiltrationmysteryfreemasonsdr taylor marshallliturgyfr charles murrpope john paul i
