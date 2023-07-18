Stew Peters: THE TRUTH: Human Trafficking Rings and Satanic Ritual Abuse in America EXPOSED!

Stew Peters Show





Streamed live on July 17, 2023





Recently, the hit movie "Sound of Freedom" has exposed the horrors of child sex trafficking and catapulted the topic into the minds of people everywhere.





The media is downplaying the movie's success and claims it's some Qanon conspiracy theory.

While the plot of 'Sound of Freedom' focuses on child trafficking outside the United States that does not mean it's not happening here.

Where do you think all these trafficked children being smuggled across the southern border are headed?

Child Sex trafficking is happening right here in America every single day.

Get the perfect sleep with the right combination of THC and CBD at http://Kuribl.com and use promocode “Stew” to save 30% for the next 48 hours.

Justin Finneman joins Paul Harrell to talk about THC and how small doses can alleviate pain and get you to sleep faster.





Watch this new show NOW at Stewpeters.com!





Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Kick-ass Chuck Norris has now released a morning KICK! Try it HERE: https://americareadysupply.com/stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v30lppy-the-truth-human-trafficking-rings-and-satanic-ritual-abuse-in-america-expos.html