The Rise of Neuropsychiatric Disorders After The Covid Vaccin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
::::Note also: Unseen Evil Spirits who flow with the blood in your body are aslo Complicit with the creation of Neuropsychiatric Disorders.Something Sound and Vibration can Fix by Recitng Holy Scriptures like the Qur'an for Example with Intention towards your Creator. Raw milk cures Autism and TB , Pure honey is a Medication