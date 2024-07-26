Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - July 25, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2342 - Was it really president Biden on video? -Navy seals fired for not taking covid vaccine for religious reasons win against Biden administration. -How much money is being given to roll out the mRNA Bird flu vaccine? -Does B12 levels affect the brain? -Billy Ray Cyrus refers to his daughter as what? -Does the shooter use a drone before the rally? -Is CoQ10 good for gum disease? -Are ultra-processed foods causing children health problems? -Was there life and war on Mars? -Will glyphosate herbicide companies get federal approval to pass a law making them exempt for lawsuits? -Were excess deaths during the pandemic was due to healthcare response?