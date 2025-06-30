The Rivers - Take A Little Longer

Music Video in 1080p HD by The Rivers





This is the vocal version of an instrumental track from our 1st demo and is set to the film The Hitch-Hiker (1953) which is in the public domain and not under copywrite. The vocals weren't recorded in time for the demo so I isolated them from a band practice tape. The sound quality isn't great but they were the only recording of the vocals I had so it was this or nothing.





The Hitchhiker Directed by Ida Lupino, Cinematography by John Alton:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Hitch-Hiker





Song written by Steven Broome & Paul Frodsham

Produced by Simon Tong

Music Video by Steven Broome