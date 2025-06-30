BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Rivers - Take A Little Longer
Steven Broome
Steven Broome
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 2 months ago

Music Video in 1080p HD by The Rivers


This is the vocal version of an instrumental track from our 1st demo and is set to the film The Hitch-Hiker (1953) which is in the public domain and not under copywrite. The vocals weren't recorded in time for the demo so I isolated them from a band practice tape. The sound quality isn't great but they were the only recording of the vocals I had so it was this or nothing.


The Hitchhiker Directed by Ida Lupino, Cinematography by John Alton:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Hitch-Hiker


My other songs / videos are here:

https://thephantomknocks.com/jukebox/


Song written by Steven Broome & Paul Frodsham

Produced by Simon Tong

Music Video by Steven Broome

Keywords
music videotake a little longerthe riverssteven broomethe hitchhiker
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy