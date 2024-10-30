Jesus Is He TRUE Vine

✅🔥🔥Get 6 FREE Extras for a limited time. Secure Your 3-Month Emergency Food Kit Now. When you go to my special web site http://www.preparewiththinkaboutit.com​ 🔥🔥✅



With everything we see happening in this world now, we know the worst is still ahead.… as Christians we need to be reminded of who we are, and who we belong to.





If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link: https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/





IF YOU’RE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH! https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support





VISIT OUR ONLINE STORE:

https://think-about-it-2.creator-spring.com





WEBSITE:

Thinkaboutit.online





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.