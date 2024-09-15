COP29 In The Black City, Baku. Will Kamala Pass Climate Sunday In November? Sunday Streets No Car

The Climate Change Movement has the support of Kamala Harris and climate activists are seeking a climate sabbath to lower emissions. COP29 is resting on Sunday and Climate Sunday could soon be passed in 2024. COP29 Baku. The 29th annual UN climate conference will be held in Baku from November 11 to 22, 2024.

Pro-Harris Super PAC Launches Abortion Ads in Swing States. Kamala Harris's backers are trying to capitalize on one of the vice president's strongest issues, in a new abortion-focused ad aimed at key battleground states.





Kamala Harris announces new $3 billion US pledge to global climate action at Dubai summit.

Vice President Kamala Harris announced new funding for climate action on Saturday at the COP28 summit in Dubai, where she touted American leadership on the climate crisis, including its recent investments in clean energy and efforts to make vulnerable communities more resilient to worsening climate disasters. Harris said the US would pledge another $3 billion to the Green Climate Fund – the main finance vehicle to help developing nations adapt to the climate crisis and cut fossil fuel pollution. The US has previously delivered $2 billion to the fund.





The Next President Will Be a Climate-Disaster President. How will they help Americans deal with the extreme weather battering the country? Louisiana is bracing for a possible hurricane landfall. After a year of floods and storms across the country, more than 10 percent of Americans no longer have home insurance, as climate risk sends the insurance industry fleeing vulnerable places. Record heat waves have strained infrastructure and killed hundreds of Americans. For millions more, the ravages of climate change are already at their doorstep.





Climate Connections: Sunday Streets reclaims public space. Imagine your neighborhood street free of cars, instead filled with people. Children jump rope and race. Adults meander while enjoying local fare and listening to live music playing across the way. Walkers, rollers, and bikers flow by unhurried by traffic, eager for the next opportunity to experience Missoula’s streets as safe and celebrated spaces for car-free transportation. This is Sunday Streets.





Pope slams both Harris and Trump as ‘against life’ and urges Catholics to vote for ‘lesser evil’ Pope Francis on Friday slammed both U.S. presidential candidates for what he called anti-life policies on abortion and migration, and he advised American Catholics to choose who they think is the “lesser evil” in the upcoming U.S. elections. “Both are against life, be it the one who kicks out migrants, or be it the one who kills babies,″ Francis said.





City-Killer Asteroid On Track To Impact Earth





A landslide linked to climate change ‘rang’ the Earth for 9 days, researchers say





650-foot tsunami in Greenland fjord made waves that lasted 9 days, scientists find. The tsunami, one of the largest ever recorded, was the result of a series of rare, cascading events set in motion by melting ice.





What Greenland’s nine-day mega-tsunami tells us about climate change. A seismic signal heard across the world last September for nine days has been traced back to a trapped tsunami triggered by a landslide in the remote fjords of Greenland. Climate scientists say that the collapse seems to have been set off by melting glaciers – a phenomenon that is more and more common in the face of the man-made climate crisis.





Biden meets with British leader and brushes off Putin’s threats about weapons for Ukraine





Russia will be ‘at war’ with NATO if Ukraine long-range missile restrictions lifted, Putin warns





Russia expels U.K. diplomats; Putin warns against deep strikes with Western weapons





