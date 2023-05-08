The Contact Modalities and Non Local Consciousness - Pannobhasa

Brian Ruhe and Pannobhasa talk about Buddhist views on aliens and the Consciousness and Contract Research Institute, or CCRI, which is in the process of establishing a 5-year comprehensive academic research study to understand the interrelationship between "Experiencers" of the Contact Modalities (individuals that have had contact with perceived higher forms of intelligence via Near Death Experiences, Out of Body Experiences, UFOs/UAPs, Ghosts/Spirits, Remote Viewing, Hallucinogenic Experiences, Channeling, and other PSI and Paranormal experiences) and leading theoretical hypotheses relating to the nature of our multidimensional reality which includes Nonlocal Consciousness. CCRI argues that “Consciousness is Fundamental” and not our physical reality. Secondly, we argue that all of the Contact Modalities”, should be studied as ONE phenomenon under “Consciousness” instead of as separate phenomena.

CCRI’s website is: https://agreaterreality.com/

Paññobhāsa was a monk for 30 years and is now a layman in South Carolina.

