Naval Officer Publishes Powerful Dossier Exposing The Leaders Of The Deep State + More!

RealNewsChannel.com





Greg Stenstrom joins Alex Jones live to lay out his dossier, "The Council: Who is Running The United States?" Next MSM sock-puppets blamed Russia for blowing up it's own pipeline. Alex Jones called BS within a week. and received validation from Sy Hearsh 6 months later and now The Wall Street Journal has reported that Ukraine is blame. But is that really plausible or are they looking for a patsy? Then Russia Ready To Execute Nuclear Attacks on NATO According to Leaked Docs! Then

Trump Bullet Proof Shirt! Order NowPre-order your shirts today. Shirt should begin shipping by mid August. Trump literaly took a bullet for America. Get this powerfully iconic shirt and support the Infowar while at the same time proudly declaring your support for the 45th and soon to be 47th President of the United States. Money Pox Scamdemic Plagues Election 2024. WHO Declares International Emergency Over Monkey Pox. BREAKING: Every SSN In America Has Been Stolen By Hackers. Then TERMINATOR BECOMES A REALITY: Former Google Head Announces Plan For Killer Robot Takeover Of The World. And finally You've Got To Serve Someone— Who Are You Commissioned By: God Or Satan?





Extended Report;

https://www.realnewschannel.com/naval-officer-publishes-powerful-dossier-exposing-the-leaders-of-the-deep-state/





Source Link; https://banned.video/





Please Like and Share This Page. Thanks





Get Storable Foods Now!; https://bit.ly/3gGxrmD





Home School your Kids in a Christian Environment: https://zionacademy.com/

Support this Faith Driven Food Pantry; https://heartlandhopemission.org/get-involved/donate/





Learn hoe to be good citizen as the Bible tells us; https://biblicalcivics.com/flashpoint-offer-a

https://www.patriotacademy.com/





GET A VACCINE EXEMPTION LETTER: https://www.twc.health/products/medical-exemption?ref=2a-PHSIZGsDPj7





ATTENTION PARENTS: How to Opt Out of Rogue Sex Ed in Schools; https://www.greatschoolsinitiative.org/





SAVE NEXT NEWS NETWORK: https://www.paypal.com/donate?campaign_id=DFCYXRNRJUMDY

and https://www.givesendgo.com/sustain-next-news

Support the Infowar! https://www.infowarsstore.com

shortcreekdreamcenter.org

https://thegatewaypunditstore.com/

https://store.100percentfedup.com/

https://brillouinenergy.com/

Support Natural News: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

https://www.flytees.biz/





Support Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/

https://wearechange.org/donate/





Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.