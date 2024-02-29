Breaking news and analysis on day 145 of Gaza's Al-Aqsa Flood The Electronic Intifada Podcast (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Electronic Intifada at:-
https://www.youtube.com/live/ykklx8iLo_0?si=X2_DGiQYAnJR5rux
The Electronic Intifada Podcast
00:00 Introduction
00:44 Our contributor Abubaker Abed joins us live from the Gaza Strip
21:17 John Mearsheimer, one of the world's most influential political scientists, discusses the Israel lobby
1:09:54 Nora Barrows-Friedman covers the latest news highlights
01:23:48 Ali Abunimah gives an update about the latest fallout from The New York Times fraudulent reporting on "mass rapes"
01:40:39 Jon Elmer provides military analysis of the latest developments on the ground
02:12:49 Concluding remarks
YOUR GIFT SUPPORTS THE ELECTRONIC INTIFADA'S INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM ON PALESTINE:
• Donate by credit card or PayPal via Network for Good: https://bit.ly/GivetoEI
• Donate by credit card, ApplePay or US bank account via Kindful: https://bit.ly/EIKindful
Gifts are welcome from anywhere and are tax-deductible for US taxpayers as allowed by law.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐚𝐝𝐚
Visit our website for more reporting: http://electronicintifada.net
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/electronicintifada
Twitter: https://twitter.com/intifada
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/electronicintifada/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/intifada
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7g2IMlNS5SFPmj86cfXg4V
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-electronic-intifada-podcast/id972399937
#TheElectronicIntifada #TheElectronicIntifadaPodcast