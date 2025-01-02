BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Are You Listening to God's Message?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • 6 months ago

In this episode, we explore Matthew Chapter 2, where the wise men search for and worship Jesus, the newborn King. We learn about the journey of Joseph, Mary, and baby Jesus escaping to Egypt to avoid King Herod's plan to kill Jesus. The video emphasizes the obedience of Joseph to God's warning through an angel, and how God provided for their needs. We reflect on how these events fulfill ancient prophecies and the importance of trusting and accepting Jesus as Lord and Savior. Join us as we delve into these lessons and understand their significance.

00:00 Introduction and Purpose
00:11 The Wise Men and Their Journey
00:55 Herod's Deception and God's Intervention
02:31 Joseph's Obedience and Journey to Egypt
04:45 The Significance of Egypt in Prophecy
05:35 The True Identity of Jesus
06:51 Call to Trust in Jesus
07:53 Conclusion and Next Steps

Keywords
salvationbible studyemmanuelwise menprophecy fulfilledjesus the messiahtrust in the lordchristian faithchristmas messagechristian sermonchristian preachingbiblical teachingtrust in godjesus in egypttrust jesus christspiritual encouragementfaith journeymatthew chapter 2worship the kingjoseph obedienceherod plotbethlehem to egyptjesus christ as savior
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy