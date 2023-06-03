Writings Of The Global "Elite" De-Mystified - Meet An Extraordinary Analyst, Jay Dyer | Richard Sacks

Lost Arts Radio Show on Sunday 6/4/23

Listen online: http://www.blogtalkradio.com/lostartsradio

I first became aware of Jay Dyer (http://www.jaysanalysis.com) when I heard him guest-hosting the fourth hour of The Alex Jones Show, explaining how some of the most powerful secret societies operate and why they are important. Understanding the way people occupying positions of power in our world think and feel can help give us more insight into the course of action for us to take if we want the best possible future for humanity and life on our planet.

Secret society members and other so-called global "elite" individuals are just following orders coming down from more powerful people above them. But even though they are not the highest-level decision-makers, their speeches and writings offer a window for us to see into the nature of those really running the show, and the future they intend to create if humanity fails to awaken in time from its long-standing hypnotic trance. To get the details of their plans for our future, someone who can understand their communication style needs to be reading their books and extracting the messages for us.

One person who continues to do that reading and "translation" work is Jay Dyer. Who is he? From his website, "Jay Dyer is an author, comedian and TV presenter known for his deep analysis of Hollywood, geopolitics, and culture. His graduate work focused on psychological warfare and film and he is the author of two books, Esoteric Hollywood 1 & 2 and the co-creator and co-host of the television show Hollywood Decoded. He has been featured on numerous popular shows and podcasts and in debates with some of the world's top debaters." We'll ask Jay what he got from working his way through such voluminous writings like Quigley's Tragedy And Hope, and how we may be able to use what Jay learned to reverse humanity's current suicidal trajectory for a brighter, life-friendly future.

