Pres. Trump with Maria Bartiromo: "I Believe We're Going to Have a Terrorist Attack - 100%"

President Donald Trump joined Maria Bartiromo for an interview that played on Sunday Morning Futures this weekend.





President Trump slammed Joe Biden and called him a Manchurian candidate who is not calling the shots in the administration.





President Trump: “And I believe we’re going to have a terrorist attack. 100%. 100%. During my term, I had no terrorist attacks. You know that, right? I had all sorts of bans on people from certain countries. I had bans all over the place. We had no attack. I had nothing…





…Obviously, I’m not looking to hurt China. I want to get along with China. I think it’s great. But they’ve really taken advantage of our country and we turned it around. We put big tariffs on steel. I saved the steel companies and now Japan is buying us steel. Us steel. You know what a name that is? That’s the most important name. 50 years ago, there was no company like us steel. Now that Japan is buying it, I don’t think I’d let that deal go through, by the way.









https://rumble.com/v4bbhsz-president-trump-with-maria-bartiromo-i-believe-were-going-to-have-a-terrori.html