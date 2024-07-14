Evil Flashback From Jan. 19, 2019 Over Long Beach. -- CALIFORNIA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I was shopping at Trader Joe's and suddenly I looked up to see these monsters creeping over me. Look how strange the trails of the vehicles look. Sorry I had some focus problems here but you get the idea. These sure are not passenger jets coming from the airport.
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...
👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'
Climate Fake
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g
👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'
Sacrosanct
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4
👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533
Real Fishing Life
https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos
3DogGunnit
https://www.youtube.com/@3DogGunnit/videos
Mike Decker II
https://www.youtube.com/@wyomingmikedecker/videos
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
Alaska Sky Watcher
https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos
MontgomeryPeabody
https://www.youtube.com/@MontgomeryPeabody
Sunfire Sky
https://www.youtube.com/@sunfiresky2018/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
John Graf