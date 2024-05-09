Another one Sees Identity of Antichrist 09/05/2024

Today we take a look at a vision given to Travis Gray about the Antichrist. This confirms so many prophecies given earlier to God’s Prophets. Pastor Stan also teaches us how we can spot the Antichrist in the coming years.

00:00 - Intro

01:38 - Previous Prophecies

06:50 - How to Spot the Antichrist

18:13 - Russian Antichrist?

19:21 - Terry Bennett

23:35 - Image of the Beast

26:46 - Seven Kings

