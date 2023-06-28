BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hair Loss Caused by Hormonal Imbalance
Hotze Health
57 views • 06/28/2023

Do you have dry, brittle hair or non-localized overall shedding?  This can be caused by low thyroid function. Hypothyroidism can also lead to loss of eyelashes, eyebrows, brittle and ridged nails, or even fungus in the nail bed. 

In today’s podcast, Dr. Hotze addresses the major classes of hair loss, the causes of hair loss, and how you may benefit from a therapeutic trial of the thyroid.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling books, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness” and/or “Hypothyroidism, Health & Happiness” call us at 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

Check out our symptom checker to see if you have any symptoms of hypothyroidism at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/.

hypothyroidismhair losshormonal imbalancedr steven hotzelow thyroid function
