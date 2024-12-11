© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dec 11, 2024
South Korean police raid presidential office ex-minister attempts suicide
Police in South Korea are searching the president’s office as part of their investigation into the short-lived declaration of martial law last week. The probe has been expanded to include more people and government agencies. Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride reports from Seoul, South Korea.
Adding: FBI Director Christopher Wray has just resigned. Now out of the way. Kash Patel was chosen by Trump.