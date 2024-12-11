Dec 11, 2024

South Korean police raid presidential office ex-minister attempts suicide

Police in South Korea are searching the president’s office as part of their investigation into the short-lived declaration of martial law last week. The probe has been expanded to include more people and government agencies. Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride reports from Seoul, South Korea.

