Israel's 9/11-Using "Incompetence" To Cover Up Evil Deeds. We Won't Be Fooled Again

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Train with your kit ahead of time so you can figure out what works for you. Helicon chest rig: https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/10/helicon-tex-patrol-line-guardian-chest-rig-by-beprepared/ Charlie Kirk vid, what precipitated hamas attack: https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/10/charlie-kirk-asks-some-serious-questions/ 1972 murder of congressman that tipped Nawlins DA Garrison to the corruption of the Warren report: https://covertactionmagazine.com/2023/10/16/american-political-history-might-have-turned-out-differently-if-a-louisiana-congressmans-plane-hadnt-mysteriously-vanished-out-of-thin-air-51-years-ago/ Marine Corps ditches iron sights (what the?): https://funshoot.substack.com/p/marine-corps-optics-vs-iron-sights Will Israel/Hamas war result in ww3?: https://revelationtimelinedecoded.com/will-the-2023-israeli-palestinian-war-lead-to-world-war-three/ fun video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fpCO6CUH8Zc