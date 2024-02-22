New York Inquisitors Threaten to Strip Trump of His Assets

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New York's corrupt AG Letitia James is threatening to strip Donald Trump of his properties to pay his outrageous $355 million fine, a clear violation of the Eighth and Fifth Amendments.
Other stories:
12:06 - In Alabama, the state Supreme Court has ruled that frozen embryos must be treated as children, prompting predictable howls of outrage from the anti-life radical Left.
22:56 - Joe Wolverton talks constitutional conventions and how to stop them.
32:52 - Paul Dragu joins us from CPAC in Washington, DC, with encouraging news.