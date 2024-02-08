The Thunders ~ Revelation 10:4 Have Never Ever Been Revealed To ANYONE

REVELATION 10:4 And when the seven thunders had uttered their voices, I was about to write: and I heard a voice from heaven saying unto me, Seal Up those things which the seven thunders uttered, and WRITE THEM NOT !!!

Rg Stair Used His Private Interpretation of Those 7 Thunders, A Tremendous Delusion of Lies to Say The Least.

