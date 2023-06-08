BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Matthew Dark - Serve GOD, Protect Children, Defend Health Freedom
Tammy Cuthbert Garcia
Tammy Cuthbert GarciaCheckmark Icon
370 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • 06/08/2023

Today on the Naturally Inspired Matthew Dark is joining us..

Matthew and his wife own and operate a medical practice in the Denver Tech Center, and are founders of the non-profit Colorado Healthcare Providers for Freedom. Together they are providing  solutions for authentic unadulterated healthcare.

.

Matthew is also the host of the Mathew Dark show.  Its a resource for the brave and truth seeking  for everything COVID, politics, and reality.

.

Matthew began his humble broadcasting career as a volunteer high school sports PA announcer in the Littleton, CO area. When COVID hit, Matthew was called to speak up and speak out against the blatantly illegal and inhumane response from the government. That change in path led him to The Matthew Dark Show.

 .

Please welcome Matthew Dark to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.

.

🔥- Download Our Latest FREE Report On Health & Freedom, Leave A Comment, Send Us a Message, Donate To Our Movement, Support Our Shows And Follow Us On All Audio, Video & Social Platforms At:

❤️ - https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/contact-tammy/ - ❤️

.

#MatthewDark #ServeGod #ProtectChildren #DefendHealthFreedom

#MatthewDarkRadio #560KLZ #Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Holistic #Nutrition #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast

.

Matthew Dark, Serve God, Protect Children, Defend Health Freedom, Matthew Dark Radio, 560 KLZ, Covid, Virus, Vaccine, Pandemic, Mask, Mandate, Lockdown, Natural, Health, Holistic, Nutrition, Movement, Mindset, Minerals, Health Freedom, Medical Freedom, Tammy Cuthbert Garcia, Naturally Inspired Podcast


Keywords
healthhealth freedommindsetnutritionmaskvaccineholisticmineralspandemicmovementvirusnaturalmedical freedommandatelockdowncovidserve godprotect childrentammy cuthbert garcianaturally inspired podcastmatthew darkdefend health freedommatthew dark radio560 klz
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy