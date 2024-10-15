500 Billion Land Grab is Burning People Alive

What’s happening in Wyoming is arguably one of the biggest travesties we’ve seen so far. We all know what kind of madness they have created with the weather but these wildfires are taking huge tolls on urban dwellers. Of course, like the latest hurricanes, they say these fires are once-in-a-century fires. The fire currently raging in Wyoming is swallowing farmland and killing without mercy. Of course, they are claiming it was started by a lightning strike but the facts don’t line up, my friends.

Catastrophic events will usher in a new monetary system so anyone who doesn't play by corrupt globalists' rules will be instantly impoverished.AI will play a key role.

To overcome our suppressors we need to understand how they control virtually everything and why they don't want decentralized currencies and reasoning AI that dissipates knowledge, and can stop fake news, disinformation, misinformation, fraud, identity theft, corporate and government corruption, and more.

AI BEAST is a "fictional" story they don't want you to read.

Sample Chapters https://shawncoreyauthor.com/ai-beast-preview/

Amazon.com: https://www.amazon.com/AI-BEAST-SHAWN-COREY/dp/0973438673/

Google Play Audio: https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAEDSvGv8qM Barnes and Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/ai-beast-shawn-corey/1145483961?ean=2940179921240

Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1555584