The Israeli aggression launched its 'Strong Hand' Military Operation against the Gaza Strip

The Zionist entity launched its "Strong Hand" military operation against the Gaza Strip
The Zionist warplanes targeted resistance sites south of Gaza City, agricultural land in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, a monitoring point east of Gaza City, and agricultural land in Beit Hanoun.
Before launching its military aggression, the Zionist warplanes flew once over Lebanon and twice over Galilee in northern Palestine