THIS is STEP ONE for turning America back to God Renewing the Covenant Part 2
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
61 views • 11/24/2023

Glenn Beck


Nov 24, 2023


Link to part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/abc408d4-88b4-483f-85b2-bdc6e3ad4057


For the past 10 years, Glenn has felt a calling to urge America to renew its covenant with God. So, for 40 days, Glenn took his audience on a journey to restore our understanding of what it means to be in a covenant relationship with God. And now, he's urging Americans to take the first step towards restoring what we have forgotten. Glenn reveals the oath to God that he has decided to take and asks every American who is truly willing to abide by it to join him.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vS2KLqiRQn0

americaglenn beckcovenantturn back to godrenewingstep one
