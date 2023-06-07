4 lucky dogs are still alive in an illegal animal detention center, but their health is alarming

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pitiful Animal
June 7, 2023
I got a call from a local about an illegal dog farm at the foot of a hill
I rushed with a member of my volunteer team to drive to the address he sent
The scene before my eyes at that time was extremely bad
It was a row of shabby houses with dogs lying next to a pile of stinky food
Many dogs died because of being abandoned in the cold
4 of these surviving puppies caught my eye at first sight
They were very young, less than 1 year old, and were having serious skin problems
Why were they born in this situation? Where's their mother?
If they did not love animals, why did they raise them and leave them miserable?
I decided to take all 4 sick children to the vet to get treatment
Day 1, the test results made everyone extremely surprised: positive for parvo, anemia, heartworm and malnutrition.
Therefore, all 4 puppies needed to be isolated from each other to conduct the most effective treatment
The doctor also said that taking care of all 4 puppies at the same time would not be guaranteed
That's why I could only choose 1 of them and the other 3 would be accepted by another member
And I chose the youngest brother named Gold, the weakest, the thinnest, and the sickest
I hope that under my care he would soon be healthy again
Day 6, for the past few days, Gold has always stopped eating, his face is always sad and just lying there
But how could I turn a blind eye to Gold's pitiful eyes
I always tried to make him felt as comfortable as possible
And that day he gave me some positive signals, Gold was hungry and ate quite a lot
If Gold was completely cured of his skin disease, he would definitely be cute and pretty
And the special thing I want to send to you is that 3 of Gold's siblings, Eunshim, Harang and Daon were responding very well to treatment.
day 15, Gold was finally discharged from the vet.
Taking care of your little friend at that time was very heavy.
Because he had been fighting the virus for a long time, his body was very weak
He hadn't been able to join the other family members yet
Because if he moved too much, he would show symptoms of nausea, and diarrhea
day 22, look at Gold's cuddly face when locked in a small room for a week straight
And as soon as he came out, he started a fight with 4 dogs and 2 naughty cats.
He opened my eyes with a super crazy personality
Despite his small body, he always pioneered and comes up with weird games
And then my house became more vibrant than ever
day 25, that day Gold and I went to the vet for a follow-up examination
The test results far exceeded my own as well as his expectations
All stats were back to balance and Parvo was negative
We returned home in joy
Day 33, wake up early in the morning and eat right. Snacks with some hot milk would make Gold's body felt good
The boy's body had been covered with fine hair making him more handsome than ever
