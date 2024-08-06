Russian drone footage of the aftermath of an Iskander strike on the Administration of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine in Kharkov.

Adding from today:

Ukrainian channel RezidentUA writes:

Our source in the General Staff has revealed that the command staff on the Donetsk front does not understand the Commander-in-Chief's strategic intent with the attack on the Kursk region, as they are being denied reserves and equipment to hold the front, while elite units are being thrown into battle. There is serious discontent among the military regarding Syrsky's actions, who is unable to stabilize the front but is conducting PR attacks on Russian territories and wasting the best units.





