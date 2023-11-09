The Year Jesus Returns

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





Nov 9, 2023





Can we truly know when Jesus will return? According to the Bible only the Father knows, but Jesus did say we will see the signs. Today Pastor Stan talks about what he loves most – Bible Prophecy! Today we learn more about when Jesus will return.

00:00 - Can we know when Jesus will Return?

03:52 - Stand

05:50 - Have The Tribulation Started?

11:20 - The Next Time Jesus Returns

16:17 - We can’t know the Day or the Hour

22:27 - Can it be in 2029?

27:36 - The Point is

29:52 - Joseph’s Kitchen

31:22 - EMP Shield





