観ておいた方が良いこと ∞ 名前を間違えましたか？

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
アメリカの倒産は悲劇的な"放棄劇"によってもたらされる。その瞬間、全てにおける”安定”は破壊される。全ての嘘、隠されてきたものが表舞台に現れる。
https://twitter.com/jack_hikuma/status/1667629939590586369
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
https://twitter.com/jefflarson2/status/1669534346485837825
https://twitter.com/m2ensen/status/1670179668778172416
https://twitter.com/871_eby/status/1670262540209901569
【日本】
https://twitter.com/N8DlDF7sWxu0uV8/status/1667032395537854464
身体の大きくなった大統領は、伏線を映し出しました。