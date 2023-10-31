We need to stop giving money to terrorists: Sen. Ted Cruz

26 views • 10/31/2023

Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, discusses the legislation he introduced looking to sanction Hamas on ‘The Evening Edit.’

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.