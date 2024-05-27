BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
[May 27, 2024] 1904 Airships, Radium, Solar Panels, and Bankers [Cultivate Elevate]
DITRH
DITRH
1111 followers
Today we talk about the hidden history of airships, radium healing eyesight, solar panels in 1904, bankers, earthquakes, bankers controlling education, pearl powder, and much more.


Cultivate Elevate

https://t.me/ElevateThyMind

www.cultivateelevate.com


Timeline:


scienceeducationtechnologyastronomyphysicsgeology
0:37Jekyll Island club

2:55Censored Instagram

4:50*Blimps

5:15*Book: Boys second book of inventions Ray Stannard baker

5:48Education system

6:25Pearl powder

8:03*Radium

9:42Diamonds 1902

11:18*marie curie heaters

12:30*White sky 1400

15:10What happened with the blimps?

15:40*Blimps Vs Airplanes?

16:28Aerodomes

19:00Earthquake machines

21:38*1888 Submarine cables

23:14*‪@jonlevichannel‬

25:30*Create volcanos 1904

27:02*Solar motor LA

28:56Marconi

29:41*Nitrogen and Electroculture

30:44*Abundance is a burden

31:30*Education 1865

34:54*Lighthouses

35:51Ibiza Tunnels

37:30*Bosnian Pyramids

40:10*Resistant

40:53Climate friendly?

42:00*We are germs

46:41Pearl powder with cream

