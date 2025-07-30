The 10th Amendment Wasn't an Add-On. It Was the Entire Point

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Founders didn’t secede from an empire over taxes or tea. They fought a war against unlimited, centralized power. The 10th Amendment was their answer. Power is not assumed. It must be granted. On this episode, learn about this forgotten foundation - from the revolution to ratification - and what it tells us about how to turn things around today.
Path to Liberty: July 30, 2025