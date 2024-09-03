Monkeypox a Cover for Covid Injection Side Effects, Warns Dr. David Martin

The phony "Mpox" scare declared by the World Health Organization is actually a cover story to hide pox-like side effects from the devastating Covid19 mRNA injections, warned M-CAM Founder and CEO Dr. David Martin in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Blasting the "theater" of monkeypox, Dr. Martin said one of the consequences of immune system failure due to the Covid mRNA jabs and the spike proteins they cause the body to produce is skin lesions. "It's important to have a cover story," he said, pointing to exercises some years ago by the Nuclear Threat Initiative and the Munich Security Conference on a monkeypox pandemic. Dr. Martin said this was obvious from the published research around some of the ingredients in the Covid injections. Now, it is time for justice, and YOU can help, says Dr. Martin.





Source: Conversations That Matter

https://rumble.com/c/ConversationsThatMatterTNA





On Sale Now - CarbonShield60 Oil Infusions 15% OFF

Go to >> https://www.redpillliving.com/NEMOS

Coupon Code: NEMOS

(Coupon code good for one time use)





Sleepy Joe Sleep Aid

https://redpillliving.com/sleep





If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.

✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate