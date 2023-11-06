The PLFP (Popular Front for Liberation of Palestine) in Gaza Thanked the Support of the Iranian People, their Leadership & the Revolutionary Guard Corps, they also Thanked the Palestinian Quds Force

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Members of the PLFP (Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine) in Gaza thanked the support of the Iranian people, their leadership and the Revolutionary Guard Corps, they also thanked the Palestinian Quds Force:
- We say frankly that they are our comrades, our friends, our blood brethren and brothers in arms, on the common path (to the liberation of Palestine).