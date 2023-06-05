© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Richard Leonard Show
June 4, 2023
This week on The Richard Leonard Show I discuss my views on Memorial Day and watch a clip from Shawn Ryan where he gives his thoughts on how to celebrate Memorial Day both for veterans and civilians.
This show is made possible by our friends at Cortez Wealth Management, please consider checking out this America First Patriot and proud Christian father and husband for your retirement and asset growth strategies: http://cortezwm.com/
Protect your wealth, Invest with our friends at Goldco. Use this link, and receive up to $10k in FREE SILVER: https://www.stolenliberties-social.com/podcast-richard/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2s27l6-the-richard-leonard-show-memorial-day-and-its-importance.html