Robocod - James Pond II (2004, Playstation)

Robocod - James Pond II (als known as James Pond - Codename Robocod) is a platformer developed by German company Elo Interactive and published by British company Play It. It was only released in Europe. The game came also out for Game Boy Advance, Playstation 2, DS and Switch.

The game is a reworked version of James Pond 2 - Codename RoboCod from the early 90s. The graphical style and the themes of the levels have mostly been kept, but the design of the levels is completly new. A save feature was added, and the tie-in with Penguin Biscuits was removed and the penguins in the levels where replaced with elves.

James Pond is a secret agent of F.I.5 H. His nemesis, Dr. Maybe, has captured Santa Clause's factory at the North Pole and wants to blow it up. In order to do this, he has tied dynamite to the elves. James must not only rescue Santa Clause, but also defuse the bombs attached to the elves.