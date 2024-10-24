BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SATAN'S FALLEN ANGELS - THEIR PLANS FOR HUMANITY, TECHNOLOGY & INFLUENCE IN TODAY'S WORLD - RBTV39
The Appearance
The Appearance
303 followers
7
306 views • 7 months ago

REVELATIONS BEYOND THE VEIL 39


NOTE:


In this program we talk about how this present evil darkness continues to work today behind the scenes to fulfill the plans of the evil one. When you listen to the things you are about to hear, you are never going to be able to look at anything the same way ever again. We share revelations received during recent exorcisms which confirms the word of God and many of the things that have been shared before on this platform. Share this podcast with your friends and relatives. They need to know the truth about what is taking place and what lies just ahead. Shalom ~


https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/



Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Keywords
nibiruplanet xufospiritual warfaremark of the beastfallen angelsantichrist666one world religionday of the lordstrong delusionman of sinancient civilizationsancient culturesmiracles of jesussolar flaresgreat deceptionuapsigns in the heavensfallen onesman of lawlessnessgeomagnetic stormsthe seven thundersheavens shakenextra dimensional beings
