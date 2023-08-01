Bandaged Barack: Where Was Obama When His Chef Drowned?

The mysterious death of Barack Obama’s chef continues to generate more questions among people who refuse to ignore the story. The former president was recently photographed playing golf with bandaged hands and a black and blue bruised eye. Meanwhile, another story is being floated today that the unnamed paddler who was with the young chef was a female employee of Mr. Obama.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/1/23





You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today. https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf