Jump in Jump Out The Two Second Sins

You guys ever think about the two second sin? Those sins that are so short in duration you never give them a second thought?

Psa 101:3 I will set no wicked thing before mine eyes: I hate the work of them that turn aside; it shall not cleave to me.

The first one that bothers me is when I see something and you click on it and realize it’s complete trash so you click out of it in less than two seconds?

No harm no foul, not, should have never clicked on it in the first place.

Next one is those harmless conversations you have with your neighbors and all the sudden your comparing notes on the turkey down the street.

I don’t know about you but I have a lot of turkeys on my block, (who knows I may be their turkey)?

The Street Sweeper, very hard worker, cleans my street, The Turkey, the call, The County shows up, now I have to move my car?

Social media; Facebook, pure filth (porn), I only have it to keep in touch with my Air Force buddies and all the bases and squadrons I was apart of.

YouTube videos, a love hare relationship?

Hard Core Pawn, set in Detroit, people are low-life’s, no class what so ever.

Police Videos, those where the police are nazi’s they are bullies and walk all over the persons rights, watch two videos and you’ll hate cops?

Police videos, where the police have to deal with some drunk arrogant turkey that I would have tazed him, makes you respect the police.

Road rage, Flash mob theft in stores, injustice, makes me hate humanity?

Visit the Website at https://pastorbobncc.wixsite.com/mysite

E-mail Pastor Bob at [email protected]

Pastor Bob Sound Cloud Music https://soundcloud.com/user-786446943



