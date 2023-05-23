BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
PENTAGON started Choking on the Fact that the Russian Su-35 became World's Most Resultative Fighter
65 views • 05/23/2023

Posted 18May2023 BORZZIKMAN:

This month can rightfully be considered the real month of confessions and revelations. And this is very annoying not only for the Pentagon generals but also for the top leadership of the North Atlantic Alliance. The anger and irritability of Russia's rivals can be understood since every time they try to denigrate or underestimate Moscow's technological successes, many experts, including some experts from the West, immediately give weighty refutations to this, putting the Pentagon and NATO in a ridiculous position.
Sukhoi Su-35, NATO, Russia, Military Technology,

Keywords
russiaukrainenatomilitary technologysukhoi su-35
