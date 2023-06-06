BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Do I Know I Made a Soul Transition? How to Jump the Gap of Interstellar Boundaries, Soul Change and Law of Attraction, Attracting My Soulmate, How to Receive God's Love
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
33 views • 06/06/2023

Original:https://youtu.be/Uf7AdvUIUY0

20131019 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Philadelphia S1P1


Cut:

1h55m15s - 2h12m21s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

******************************



“THE MORE LOVING YOU BECOME, THE MORE YOUR ATTRACTIONS CHANGE.”

@ 1h59m10s


“IT’S GOD’S LOVE THAT WILL CHANGE YOUR SOUL.”

@ 2h05m05s


“IF YOU’RE GROWING IN THE RECEPTION OF GOD’S LOVE, THERE WILL ALWAYS BE CHANGE IN YOUR LIFE. CHANGE WILL BE ONE OF THE CONSTANT IN FACT IN YOUR LIFE.”

@ 2h07m30s


“GOD WANTS YOU TO CONTINUESLY GROW.”

@ 2h08m00s


law of attractionsimplesoul foodsleep statedivine love pathsoul conditiontwin flame in new ageinterstellar boundariessoul healingsoul searchsoul developmentfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godspirit world and afterlifefeel to healsoul change and law of attractiondimensions and spheres1st sphere summerlanddriven by truth not fearattracting my soulmategods love and soul changeemotional and spiritual growthsoul condition and self honestyreception of divine love
