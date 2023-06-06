How Do I Know I Made a Soul Transition? How to Jump the Gap of Interstellar Boundaries, Soul Change and Law of Attraction, Attracting My Soulmate, How to Receive God’s Love

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original:https://youtu.be/Uf7AdvUIUY0
20131019 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Philadelphia S1P1
Cut:
1h55m15s - 2h12m21s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
******************************
“THE MORE LOVING YOU BECOME, THE MORE YOUR ATTRACTIONS CHANGE.”
@ 1h59m10s
“IT’S GOD’S LOVE THAT WILL CHANGE YOUR SOUL.”
@ 2h05m05s
“IF YOU’RE GROWING IN THE RECEPTION OF GOD’S LOVE, THERE WILL ALWAYS BE CHANGE IN YOUR LIFE. CHANGE WILL BE ONE OF THE CONSTANT IN FACT IN YOUR LIFE.”
@ 2h07m30s
“GOD WANTS YOU TO CONTINUESLY GROW.”
@ 2h08m00s