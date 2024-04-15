Interview with professor Thomas Seyfried about cancer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hear from Thomas Seyfried, Professor of Biology, Genetics and Biochemistry, who has been researching cancer for over 40 years, coming up with results that challenge just about everything we know about cancer today.
https://www.bc.edu/bc-web/schools/morrissey/departments/biology/people/faculty-directory/thomas-seyfried.html
Source: https://rumble.com/user/ceciliastrandevall