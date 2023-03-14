'We’re fighting for the very existence of our country’ – Putin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
March 14, 2023
‘We are fighting for our people who live on those territories… It’s not just a geopolitical situation, it’s an existential situation,’ Russian President Vladimir Putin said of the Russia-Ukraine conflict during a meeting with Aviation Plant employees in Ulan-Ude.
