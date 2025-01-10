Trudeau Quits? Kinda Sorta Maybe

Your questions on Trudeau's resignation, answered





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will soon be stepping down after nearly a decade in office, bowing to mounting political and public pressure to make way for new leadership.





Monday's announcement, while not surprising, comes at a critical junction for Canada both at home and abroad.





Here are some answers to frequently asked questions about what comes next.





Trudeau says he will resign after Liberals choose successor, prorogues Parliament





Justin Trudeau says he plans to step down as Canada’s prime minister and leader of the Liberal party.





Trudeau made the announcement on Monday, saying he will stay on until a replacement is chosen, while also asking the Governor General to prorogue the Parliament until March 24.





“Despite best efforts to work through it, Parliament has been paralyzed for months after what has been the longest session of a minority parliament in Canadian history,” Trudeau said, speaking in front of his residence in Ottawa.





“That’s why this morning I advised the Governor General that we need a new session of Parliament. She has granted this request and the House will now be prorogued until March 24.”





Trudeau also added that over the holidays, he had a chance to reflect over his own political future and has decided to step aside to make way for a new leader.





The Liberal Party and The Fall of the Trudeau Legacy





The Prodigal Son





Justin Trudeau, the 23rd Prime Minister of Canada, was considered to be the embodiment of the political legacy of his father when he ran for office in 2015. His campaign slogan, “Real Change,” instilled hope among many Canadians for the restoration of liberal and socialistic regulations after nine years of Stephen Harper’s Conservative government. He made several promises such as bringing a new style of government, deficit spending, middle-class tax cuts, climate change reforms, infrastructure investment, healthcare equity, and one of his leading promises of legalizing cannabis.





He also promised First Nations better access to healthcare and education, strengthening the relationship between the Canadian government and Canadian First Nations. Over the course of the final three weeks of the campaign, there was a notable 50% increase in the proportion of Canadians who perceived him as a strong leader.





Trudeau’s legacy: A cautionary tale of ‘woke’ politics gone wrong





As whispers of Justin Trudeau’s resignation as Canadian Prime Minister grow louder, one cannot help but marvel at his astounding and embarrassing fall from grace. Once touted as the epitome of a modern-day “woke” and liberal leader, he now finds himself at the centre of several humiliating international diplomatic fumbles, including his ongoing tussle with India, becoming the butt of many a joke.





