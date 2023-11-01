BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Vitamins and Minerals for Immune Health
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
102 followers
88 views • 11/01/2023

The human body doesn’t make vitamins and minerals, yet they are important for optimal health and a properly functioning immune system!

With so many vitamin and mineral products available today, how do you know what to take…or what dosage to take?

Join Dr. Hotze as he discusses the benefits of vitamin and mineral supplementation for immune health and his recommendations to keep you and your family healthy during cold and flu season. Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To learn more about Physician’s Preference Vitamins, please visit: https://www.physicianspreferencevitamins.com/ or to purchase Dr. Hotze’s Immune Pak, please visit: https://www.physicianspreferencevitamins.com/Dr-Hotzes-Immune-Pak-with-Vitamins-A-B-C-D-Zinc-and-Probiotics_p_215.html

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping! 

healthnatural healthmineralsvitaminsimmune healthdr steven hotzewellness revolution
