Vitamins and Minerals for Immune Health

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The human body doesn’t make vitamins and minerals, yet they are important for optimal health and a properly functioning immune system!
With so many vitamin and mineral products available today, how do you know what to take…or what dosage to take?
Join Dr. Hotze as he discusses the benefits of vitamin and mineral supplementation for immune health and his recommendations to keep you and your family healthy during cold and flu season. Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.
To learn more about Physician’s Preference Vitamins, please visit: https://www.physicianspreferencevitamins.com/ or to purchase Dr. Hotze’s Immune Pak, please visit: https://www.physicianspreferencevitamins.com/Dr-Hotzes-Immune-Pak-with-Vitamins-A-B-C-D-Zinc-and-Probiotics_p_215.html
To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!