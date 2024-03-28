And We Know 3.27.2024 Diddy, Bridge, attacks, corruption/evil deep within. Exposure hitting everyone. Pray!

LT of And We Know





We released information every few days and it is good sometimes to let things simmer down a little to try to figure out what might be happening behind the scenes. We have had a huge unveiling of P. Diddy going down…already forecast by Katt Williams and then a massive attack on our infrastructure to get the news off of the exposure of all of the elites involved in trafficking children. It’s going to get very interesting today. Let’s get into it.





EXCLUSIVE: The RINO Plan To Ban Trump From The 2024 Ballot Is Underway https://slingshot.news/exclusive-the-rino-plan-to-ban-trump-from-the-2024-ballot-is-underway/





"Prebunking is all about being preemptive and protecting each other from misinformation before it takes hold and radicalizes people https://t.me/PepeMatter/19077





Diddy was allegedly drugging and trafficking women across state lines. https://t.me/PepeMatter/19082





March 21st, 2024: AOC says RICO is not a crime to Biden crime family whistleblower. https://t.me/PepeMatter/19088





Less than one week ago, Trump was telling Nigel Farage that he would consider deporting Prince Harry f https://t.me/PepeMatter/19097





If you remember when Melania visited Harry during Trump's first term, the Prince purposely flashed devil horns https://t.me/PepeMatter/19098





The crown was steeped in all of this. If you've ever studied Jimmy Saville, one of the most wicked men to ever live, https://pepelivesmatter.substack.com/p/p-diddy-unveiled-as-the-epstein-of





Chelsea Clinton says that Trump's bloodbath comments show us that he is a violent man and that we should take his comment about the auto industry and apply it to mean that he wants bloodbaths in America and that he is saying the quiet part out loud despite this being revealed as yet another Trump media hoax. https://t.me/PepeMatter/19117





Lara Logan - Multiple intel sources: Baltimore bridge collapse was an “absolutely brilliant strategic attack” on US critical infrastructure - most likely cyber - & our intel agencies know it. In information warfare terms, they just divided the US along the Mason Dixon line exactly like the Civil War. https://twitter.com/laralogan/status/1772675651599770093





Lara Logan - we are in a undeclared War - by design- This is 🔥 https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/112303





Trump Statement - We must Make America Pray Again 🙏 https://t.me/candlesinthenight/70679

