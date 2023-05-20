Flat Earther Trying to Convince a Brainwashed Friend of the TRUTH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They Live Fight Scene representing the struggle of Flat Earthers trying to wake up their friends and family to the TRUTH
It's an uphill battle trying to free a brainwashed mind!
But someone has to do it!
Isaiah 6:8
“Also I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, Whom shall I send, and who will go for us? Then said I, Here am I; send me.”