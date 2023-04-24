This Is A Good vs. Evil Fight

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Ain’t Politics
* You want to play cutesy time? You’re in the wrong game right now.
* These people we’re playing against are not playing for political victory.
* Call liberalism what it is: evil.
* We are dealing with obvious a-holes and liars, not with simple policy debates.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 24 April 2023
https://rumble.com/v2k5qsy-60-minutes-goes-full-pravda-ep.-1997-04242023.html
• Tucker Carlson: Good vs. Evil
https://www.brighteon.com/5e563b30-95b6-4522-a7d2-98962eae09af