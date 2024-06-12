How To Be A Good Christian | Understanding Revival: Signs and Effects

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join us in this heartfelt devotion session as we explore the signs and effects of revival in our spiritual lives. We discuss key scriptural insights from Psalms 85 and Isaiah 64, emphasizing the need for personal change and spiritual renewal. Embrace the transformation journey and learn how to handle resistance with love and prayer. Delve into the teachings of Colossians and Romans, urging believers to seek things above and live a consistent Christian life. Let's glorify God together and strive for a deeper connection with Him. Amen.
00:00 Introduction and Gratitude
00:25 Handling Rejection with Love
01:14 Praying for Others
01:36 Signs and Effects of Revival
03:36 The Importance of Change
05:34 Living a Consistent Christian Life
10:30 Final Prayers and Blessings
11:14 Closing Remarks