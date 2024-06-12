BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How To Be A Good Christian | Understanding Revival: Signs and Effects
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
175 views • 11 months ago

Join us in this heartfelt devotion session as we explore the signs and effects of revival in our spiritual lives. We discuss key scriptural insights from Psalms 85 and Isaiah 64, emphasizing the need for personal change and spiritual renewal. Embrace the transformation journey and learn how to handle resistance with love and prayer. Delve into the teachings of Colossians and Romans, urging believers to seek things above and live a consistent Christian life. Let's glorify God together and strive for a deeper connection with Him. Amen.

00:00 Introduction and Gratitude
00:25 Handling Rejection with Love
01:14 Praying for Others
01:36 Signs and Effects of Revival
03:36 The Importance of Change
05:34 Living a Consistent Christian Life
10:30 Final Prayers and Blessings
11:14 Closing Remarks

Keywords
bible studyprayerscripturesrevivalspiritual growthchristian livingdevotionalspiritual awakeningchristian faithfaith in godcolossians 3overcoming sinreligious teachingspiritual changeroderick websterchristian encouragementdaily devotionsisaiah 64psalms 85transformational livingliving like christsharing god word
