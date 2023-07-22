Quo Vadis





July 23, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for July 22, 2023.





Dear children, have no fear.





My Jesus is with you, although you do not see Him.





Trust in Him who sees the hidden and knows you by name.





Bend your knees in prayer.





The brightness of the truth will be extinguished in many places and there will be great spiritual blindness.





Stand firm in faith.





The victory will be of the Lord and His Elect.





When you feel weak, seek strength in the Words of My Jesus and in the Eucharist.





Do not abandon the lessons of the past.





They will be your defence for these times of great confusion in the House of God.





Onward in the defence of the truth!





I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer for what comes to you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady gave a similar message to Pedro on March 26, 2022.





That message follows here:





Dear children, do not forget: in everything, God first. If man’s desire comes from an evil heart, he will not have God’s Blessing.





Tell everyone that when God speaks, He wants to be heeded.





Do not delay in answering the Lord’s Call.





Pray.





Only by the strength of prayer can you bear the weight of the trials to come. Turn to Jesus.





Your victory is in Him.





Turn away from the world, and live turned towards Paradise, for which alone you were created.





Repent of your sins and seek the Mercy of my Jesus through the sacrament of confession.





The spiritual cure for humanity is in confession and in the Eucharist.





You are heading toward a future in which the treasures of the Church will be abandoned and great spiritual blindness will spread everywhere.





This is a time of grace for your lives.





Do not fold your arms.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for allowing Me to gather you here once again.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A6PgM_DaTq0