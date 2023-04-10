BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

New bombshell Pfizer lawsuit could change everything in South Africa
Data Dumper
Data Dumper
957 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
177 views • 04/10/2023

Redacted, March 31, 2023


Pfizer may be taken to court in South Africa to answer for the Covid vaccine. A group called Freedom Alliance of South Africa (FASA) filed a show cause notice on Monday with the High Court of South Africa. The filing included “real-world data analysis, which is claimed to show an association with increasing death from both COVID and non-COVID causes in the vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated.” The plaintiffs are asking the court to review and rescind the emergency use authorization that Pfizer used to roll out the vaccine because they claim that it was “unlawful.” If the case proceeds, it would be the first time Pfizer has to defend the vaccine and its effects, both good and bad. Pfizer has yet to respond to this litigation. We speak to Dr. Aseem Malhorta, someone who’s been leading this fight.


Keywords
lawsuitsouth africapfizer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy